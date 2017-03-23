Four-Time Deported MS-13 Gang Member Charged in Child Rape, Stabbing 2 Women

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An MS-13 gang member from El Salvador is facing a possible life sentence after allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl, stabbing her mother, and stabbing another woman.

The Salvadoran national, Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, pleaded not guilty in a Hempstead, New York courtroom on Thursday. The judge ordered the four-time deported criminal alien held without bond, CBS News reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The incident reportedly began when Alvarado-Ventura got into an argument with a woman over a marijuana deal. The argument spilled over into the parking lot where he allegedly stabbed her. She suffered a collapsed lung. Officials have not released her name.

After stabbing the woman, the MS-13 gang member returned to an apartment where the two-year-old girl lived with her mother. The mother was at work at the time, acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter told reporters.

At that point, he allegedly sexually assaulted the little girl before the mother returned home. When she arrived at the apartment and discovered her daughter’s condition, an argument broke out, and Alvarado-Ventura stabbed her. She managed to barricade herself in another part of the apartment and called the police for help.

Police arrived to find the Salvadoran national asleep. They took him into custody without incident.

Commissioner Krumpter told the reporters gathered at a press conference this crime is “probably the most heinous criminal act I’ve ever seen.”

“It really is nauseating,” he concluded. “It doesn’t usually affect us like that in law enforcement, but in this particular case, it’s unprecedented.”

WABC reported the man left the little girl at home, alone and crying, before going to meet the first stabbing victim at the bar. Neighbors told police they could hear the girl crying at about 12:30 a.m. After getting into an argument with the woman, he reportedly stabbed her multiple times and sliced the inside of her mouth.

Doctors examined the two-year-old little girl and confirmed she had been sexually assaulted.

Officials stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deported Alvarado-Ventura to his home country of El Salvador four times over a five-year period ending in 2011. There is no record of when he returned to the U.S. following his fourth deportation.

His criminal history includes charges of drunk driving, assault, false impersonation, and contempt of court.

He now faces charges of predatory sexual assault of a child, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, officials reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.