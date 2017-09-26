Border Wall Prototype Construction Begins

The construction of President Donald Trump’s promised prototype border wall began on Tuesday. Six companies that won the competitive bidding process will begin testing various types of walls.

The companies will begin building eight test sections of wall on Tuesday, Fox News Insider reported.

“Today is the day the dirt actually moves,” Fox’s Adam Housley reported from the area. He said it will take about a week or two before anything significant is constructed.

Just a few weeks ago, the finalists were announced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Breitbart News’ Michelle Moons reported in August.

The companies selected to build the eight prototypes were:

Caddell Construction Co. (DE), LLC of Montgomery, AL

Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., DBA Fisher Industries of Tempe, AZ

Texas Sterling Construction Co. of Houston, TX

W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company of Philadelphia, MS

“The concrete border wall prototypes will allow CBP to evaluate the potential for new wall and barrier designs that could complement the wall and barrier designs we have used along the border over the last several years,” CBP officials stated. “As the border security environment continues to evolve, CBP will continually refresh its own inventory of tools to meet that evolution.”

In June, one contractor produced a video showing a prototype of the wall, Breitbart Texas reported.

The prototypes will be built in the San Diego Sector in southern California.

In anticipation of the construction start, San Diego police officers and sheriff’s deputies placed “No Parking” signs along the roads and streets near the border, the Los Angeles Times reported. The ban went into effect on Tuesday and extends until November 10 in the county and November 1 in the city.

Officials are working on establishing a “free-speech zone,” where protesters will be allowed to express their opinions.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and San Diego Sheriff’s Department vehicles could be seen driving in the area on Monday in advance of the construction startup.