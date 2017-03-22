Steyn on MD 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl Rape: ‘This Is the Depravity of the Political Class’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” conservative commentator Mark Steyn ripped the “political class” for creating an environment of in the name of “diversity and virtue signaling” that allowed for the alledged rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl by two illegal immigrants at a Montgomery Co., MD high school.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“This is the depravity of the political class,” Steyn said. “They’re basically willing to offer up their own citizens, 14-year-old schoolgirls and sacrifice them on the altar of diversity and virtue signaling and the shameless political posturing. You know, as we saw in the Gorsuch hearing — Democrats, particularly, have great empathy in theory but the practical consequences of that poser empathy are what happened to that girl in this school bathroom a few days ago. This is no benefit to the citizens and legal residents of the United States in fetishizing mass illegal immigration. And shame on this county and the state of Maryland for going along with it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor