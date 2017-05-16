CNN’s Gergen: ‘We’re In Impeachment Territory’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Senior Political Analyst David Gergen, who served as an adviser to Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and Clinton, argued that “we’re in impeachment territory” with President Trump.

Gergen said, “I was in the Nixon administration as you know, and I thought, after watching the Clinton impeachment, I would never see another one. But I think we’re in impeachment territory…obstruction of justice was the number one charge against Nixon, that brought him down. Obstruction of justice was the number one charge against Bill Clinton, which led to his indictment in the house, he won in the Senate.”

He added that while he wasn’t sure whether Trump had engaged in conduct that met the legal definition of obstruction of justice, “from a lay point of view, it looks like he was trying to impede the investigation. He was using his power to do that, and when James Comey didn’t go along with him, when he wasn’t his boy, he fired him. Which, I think is also relevant to the question of what he was trying to do. So, from my point of view, this is of enormous consequence for his presidency. I think if you look at the three bombshells we’ve had, the Comey firing last week, then the sharing of this highly classified information with the Russians of all people, and now telling Comey to drop the case, what we see is a presidency that’s starting to come apart.”

