GOP Rep Mo Brooks: McConnell Should Step Down as Majority Leader If Obamacare Isn’t Repealed

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, suggested it might be time for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to step down from his leadership position if he is unable to repeal Obamacare.

Brooks explained that if were unable to accomplish that repeal, then he may be unable to fulfill other parts of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

advertisement

“Unquestionably the leadership at the top is responsible,” Brooks said. “The buck stops there, that’s why you take on that kind of responsibility,” Brooks said. “And if Mitch McConnell cannot get the job done on this, how is he going to get the job done on the rest of President Trump’s agenda over the next three-and-a-half years? As I see it right now, this is a killer … It’s not necessarily anything bad about Mitch McConnell himself personally. But he’s got a job to do, and if he can’t do it then, as ‘The Apprentice’ would say, ‘you’re fired,’ get somebody who can.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor