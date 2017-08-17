Blitzer: There Will Be Questions About Whether Barcelona Attack Is ‘A Copycat Version’ of Charlottesville Attack

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” anchor Wolf Blitzer stated that there will be questions about whether the Barcelona terror attack was a copycat of the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack.

CNN Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Scuitto said, “[I]n light of the uproar over the last several days, five days apart, you have white supremacists in Charlottesville use a vehicle to kill, and here you have — attackers at least following the modus operandi of terrorists using vehicles, apparently to kill as well. And it’s that — those shared tactics that should be alarming.”

Blitzer added, “Yeah, and there will be questions about copycats. There will be questions if what happened in Barcelona, was at all, at all, a copycat version of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. Even though they may be different characters, different political ambitions, they used the same killing device, a vehicle going at high speed into a group, a large group of pedestrians.”

