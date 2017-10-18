Dem Rep Wilson: Trump ‘Is a Sick Man’ Who ‘Feels No Pity’ – ‘I Have Proof’ of What He Told Widow

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Representative Frederica Wilson (D-FL) responded to President Trump’s charge that she fabricated her claim that Trump told Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow “he knew what he signed up for” by saying she has proof the president is lying and the president is “a sick man.”

Wilson said, “I don’t know what kind of proof he could be talking about. I’m not the only person that was in the car, and I have proof too. This man is a sick man. He’s cold-hearted and he feels no pity or sympathy for anyone. This is a grieving widow, a grieving widow who is six months pregnant. This is a young woman. She’s only 24 years old. She weighs maybe 110 pounds. And she has two other kids, 2 years old and 6 years old. And when she actually hung up the phone, she looked at me and said, ‘He didn’t even know his name.’ Now, that’s the worst part.”

She added, “I didn’t hear the whole phone call, but I did hear him say, ‘I’m sure he knew what he was signing up for, and — but it still hurts.’ And I asked them to let me speak with him. And the master sergeant said, ‘No, you can’t speak with him.’ But I said, ‘But I want to speak with him.’ Because I was livid when I heard that.”

