Belichick: ESPN Story on Relationship with Tom Brady ‘Fake News’

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shot down the notion that his relationship with quarterback Tom Brady could be eroding.

advertisement

An unnamed friend of Belichick told ESPN in recent ESPN profile on Brady that “there’s a collision coming” between the coach and Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero.

Belichick said this week on WEEI’s “Dale & Holley with Keefe” that the report is “fake news.”

[Beginning around the 12:08 mark]

“I mean, as usual, I think a lot of comments in the article you’re referring to were unattributed to anybody, if I am not mistaken,” Belichick said. “I don’t think anybody said anything. This is just a general random opinion about I am not sure exactly what. If we would like to talk about somebody who has an informed opinion about something that is one thing, I mean otherwise we’re just talking about a lot of fake news here about just putting out a lot of things that are unattributable. As usual. I’d say we get a lot of that.”

Belichick described his relationship with Brady as “good” and “consistent.”

“I’ve met with Tom at least twice a week for the last 16 years,” he stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent