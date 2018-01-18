CNN’s Jim Acosta: Trump ‘Is the King of Fake News’

Wednesday evening at the Newseum in Washington D.C., CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reacted to President Donald Trump‘s “Fake News Awards” and declared Trump was “the king of fake news.”

Acosta said, “I would say, having been called fake news myself, that the President of the United States is the king of fake news. He is the king of fake news. He said Barack Obama was not born in this country. He said Mexican are rapists and criminals. He has said many things. He has said he lost the election because undocumented people voted by the millions. He said that he had the largest inauguration crowd of all time. The list goes on and on. And I don’t want people to think that I am saying that because I have an ax to grind or I am here to criticized or be political or have an agenda or whatever you were saying earlier, it’s just a fact.”

He added, “It’s unfortunate that the president has sunk to that level where he has to go around issuing these kinds of awards. It’s just not what you would think would happen in this country.”

