Schumer: We’re Reopening Government With Commitment to Vote on DACA If Deal Isn’t Reached by February 8

JUST IN: Sen. Schumer says he and Mitch McConnell have agreed to reopen government, with commitment to consider DACA legislation. https://t.co/rY3ggx3NaD pic.twitter.com/mSR060yBBA

During a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced a deal has been reached where Democrats will vote to reopen the government with a commitment that if an agreement has not been reached by February 8, there will be immediate consideration of DACA legislation.

Schumer said, “We will vote today to reopen the government, to continue negotiating a global agreement, with the commitment that, if an agreement isn’t reached by February the 8th, the Senate will immediately proceed to consideration of legislation dealing with DACA. The process will be neutral and fair to all sides. We expect that a bipartisan bill on DACA will receive fair consideration and an up or down vote on the floor.”

