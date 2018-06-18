Whitlock: Tiger Woods ‘Done as an Elite Golfer’

"I think he's done as an elite golfer... I don't expect him to win a major championship." — @WhitlockJason on Tiger Woods pic.twitter.com/54wsideLcj

Following yet another disappointing performance, Fox Sports 1’s Jason Whitlock declared the end of golf legend Tiger Woods’ career as being considered among the “elite.”

Woods has battled injuries and addiction and before the Masters in April, he had not played in one of golf’s four signature events since 2015.

“I think he’s done as an elite golfer. I really don’t expect him, he may win some non-descript tournament, I don’t expect him to win a major championship,” Whitlock said on “Speak for Yourself.”

