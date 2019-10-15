Joe Biden says he will release 21 years of tax returns and his medical records before the Iowa caucus. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/OB04C20FCG

A partial transcript is as follows:

ERIN BURNETT: Vice President Biden, if you’re elected, you will turn 80 during your first term. Last month, former President Jimmy Carter said he could not have undertaken the duties of the presidency at 80 years old. How are you so sure that you can?

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Because I’ve watched it, I know what the job is. I’ve been engaged. Look, one of the reasons I’m running is because of my age and my experience. With it comes wisdom. We need someone to take office thing time around who on day one can stand on the world stage, command the respect of world leaders, from Putin to our allies, and know exactly what has to be done to get this country back on track…. I know what has to be done. I won’t need any one the job training. And I will release my medical records as I have 21-years of my tax records, which no one on this stage has done, so you can have full transparency as to my health and what I’m doing.

BURNETT: Just to be clear, Mr. Vice President, when will you release those records?

BIDEN: Before the first vote.

BURNETT: Before Iowa?

BIDEN: Yes.

BURNETT: Not by the end of this year?

BIDEN: Well, before Iowa. I’ve released them before. I’ve released 55 pages. I’m the only one who has released anything.