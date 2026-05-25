Dem Rep. Dean: ‘Utter Nonsense’ to Say There’s Been War with Iran for 47 Years

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) argued that it’s “utter nonsense” to argue that there has been a war between the U.S. and Iran for 47 years, and the war is “something that the president went into with Mr. Netanyahu’s ambitions at the forefront, not America’s.”

Dean began by saying she is “hopeful” and “optimistic” at the prospects of a peace deal and “a return to where we were before, which was keeping their nuclear ambitions in strategic check.” But “In terms of the negotiations, it’s hard to say. I’m happy to hear the president is at the White House working the phones.”

Later, while speaking about Republicans in Congress, Dean said, “I know that they are troubled by this war, even as they sometimes proclaim, oh, we’ve been at war for 47 years, what utter nonsense. This is a very dangerous making. This is something that the president went into with Mr. Netanyahu’s ambitions at the forefront, not America’s. And, now, sadly, the president has been boxed in. So, I hope, I pray for this framework of a deal that will actually open the strait, stop the conflict, bring our military safely home, and, of course, make sure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon.”

She further stated that Trump “can’t seem to figure out how to get out of” the war in Iran.

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