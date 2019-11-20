Amy Klobuchar Appears to Shiver During Democrat Debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) appeared to shiver on stage as she delivered her opening statement in the fifth Democrat debate in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday night.

Klobuchar was responding to a question by moderator and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on the impeachment hearing when she appeared to shake on stage.

She said she was for an impeachment inquiry but wanted to wait for all the facts to be laid out first.

“I have made it very clear that this is impeachable conduct, and I’ve called for an impeachable proceeding. I just believe our job as jurors is to look at each count and make a decision. But let me make very clear that what this impeachment proceeding is about is really our democracy at stake,” Klobuchar said.

But as Klobuchar spoke about President Donald Trump, she appeared to shiver and shake as she delivered her words.

“This is a president that, not only in regard to his conduct with Ukraine but every step of the way, puts his private interests, his own partisan interests, his own political interests in front of our country’s interests,” she said.

“This is wrong. This is a pattern with this man, and it goes to everything to how he betrayed our farmers and our workers to what he has done with foreign affairs, leaving the Kurds to slaughter, sucking up to Vladimir Putin every second of the day,” she continued.

Klobuchar has long signaled her support for impeaching the president, appearing on CNN in June to confirm her support for impeaching Trump.

“I would support an impeachment proceeding beginning now,” Klobuchar said during a June appearance on CNN’s New Day.