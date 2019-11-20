Joe Biden: ‘Trump Does Not Want Me to Be the Nominee’

President Trump does not want me to be the 2020 Democrat presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday during the Democrat debate.

“By the way, I learned something about these impeachment trials. I learned, number one, that Donald Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee. That’s pretty clear,” the 2020 Democrat presidential candidate said during his opening remarks at the Democrat debate in Atlanta, Georgia, hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post.

He continued:

He held up aid to make sure that while [at] the same time innocent people in the Donbas were being killed by Russian soldiers. Secondly, I found out that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be president. So I’ve learned a lot about these hearings early on, from these hearings that were being held. But the bottom line is, I think we have to ask ourselves an honest question, Who is most likely to do what needs to be done? Produce a democratic majority in the United States Senate, maintain the House, and beat Trump.

In a November 1 interview with PBS’s Judy Woodruff, Biden said he believed that President Trump was involved in a cover-up regarding his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden stated:

The idea that someone would invite a foreign power into our election and in the process withhold —apparently the allegation by some within the administration who heard the conversations — withhold vital aid, military aid voted for by the Congress while Ukrainian are dying… is just one of the things that no president that I’m aware of would ever thought of doing.

However, President Trump quoted portions of the testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, Wednesday outside the White House that refuted Biden’s claims.

“I want nothing. I want nothing,” the president read.”I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky — President Zelensky to do the right thing.”

Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) backed up Sondland’s testimony about the president on Twitter: