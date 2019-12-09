The House Judiciary Committee holds its second hearing on the impeachment inquiry on Monday at 9 a.m. Eastern. The Democrat and Republican counsels from the initial phase of the impeachment inquiry present their findings to the committee.

The Democrat counsels are Barry Berke for the House Judiciary Committee and Daniel Goldman for the House Intelligence Committee. The Republican counsel is Steve Castor for both committees.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced last week that House Democrats would go forward with articles of impeachment on President Trump. The House Judiciary Committee would draft the articles, and vote on forwarding them to the full House, where there would be a full House vote.

Democrats have reached the threshold of 217 votes in the House to impeach Trump, even with Democrat defections, and forward impeachment to the Senate, where Republicans have the majority, and Trump will likely be acquitted.