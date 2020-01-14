Undercover footage released by Project Veritas on Tuesday shows a field organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) 2020 campaign warning that liberals will “get the fucking wall first” in a socialist revolution.

The remark, uttered by an individual identified as Kyle Jurek, was prompted by a Project Veritas journalist, who asked: “Guys like that (liberals), what are we going to do with them?”

“Gulag,” Jurek quipped with a laugh, before adding: “Liberals get the fucking wall first.”

The Sanders organizer’s comment is a play on the expression “against the wall,” a reference to past left-wing regimes placing dissenters against a wall to be shot.

At another point, the Project Veritas journalist asks, “Who you gonna throw down with?”

Jurek reflects for a moment, then begins counting on his fingers: “The billionaire class, the fucking media, pundits.”

Running with that train of thought, he fantasizes about killing the staff of cable news channel MSNBC–an openly liberal outlet that has obsessively pursued far-left conspiracy theories about President Trump conspiring with Russia.

“Walk into that MSNBC studios, drag these motherfuckers out by their hair, and light them on fire in the streets,” he continues.

In another part of the video, Jurek is asked what should be done about those who “resist the change.”

“Well, I’ll tell you what. In Cuba, what did they do to reactionaries?”

“They shot them on the beach,” the Project Veritas journalist answered.

“Do you want to fight against the revolution? You’re gonna die for it, motherfucker,” Jurek replied.

During a separate part of the undercover video, Jurek speaks favorably about gulags, arguing they could be used to re-educate Trump supporters and billionaires.

“In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a shit-ton of the populace that was fucking Nazified,” said the Sanders campaigner.

“Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their fucking people to not be Nazis,” he continues. “We’re probably going to have to do the same fucking thing here. That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole fucking like, ‘hey, free education for everybody’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a fucking Nazi.”

“[The] greatest way to break a fucking billionaire of their privilege and their idea that their superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person and you’re going to fucking learn what the means, right?” he adds.

Tuesday’s video comes hours before 2020 Democrats will face-off in the last debate before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus on February 3rd. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has hinted today’s footage is one of several upcoming videos to be released as part of the organization’s “Expose2020” campaign.