Report: Bernie Sanders to Charter Private Jet for Iowa Campaign Events

A private jet will reportedly fly Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to and from campaign events in Iowa to avoid commercial airline delays.

“Sanders should have more than enough dough to afford the luxurious method of transportation — he raised $34.5 million in the final quarter of 2019 and brought in $96 million over the course of the entire year,” the New York Post reported.

January 9, the 2020 presidential candidate told Late Show host, Stephen Colbert, that he would use a private jet to campaign during the impeachment trial, according to Breitbart News.

The report stated:

The socialist senator seemed open to the idea of sharing a private jet with other presidential hopefuls who find themselves in the same predicament, citing the cost but, notably, not the impact on the environment. “Are you going to give rides to the other candidates who are in the Senate?” Colbert asked. “Actually, we have used jets previously, and that was an idea we thought of. Those are expensive so we thought we’d all chip in and ride together,” Sanders said, ultimately conceding that he does not know if the idea will come to fruition. “That’s greener. That’s greener, sir,” Colbert noted. “Maybe we can all chip in, get one plane, and come back,” Sanders said.

However, Sanders’ campaign has mostly been focused on the issue of climate change and he once called on voters to take urgent action to combat what he claimed was the “greatest threat to our national security.”

“We don’t have decades. What the scientists are telling us — if we don’t get our act together within the next eight or nine years, we’re talking about cities all over the world — major cities — going underwater,” he said at the Democrat debate in November.

In the third quarter of 2019, Sanders spent $360,000 on private air travel, according to Breitbart News.