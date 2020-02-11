Live Updates*** New Hampshire Primary Results

New Hampshire holds the nation’s first-in-the-nation presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News throughout the evening for live updates. All times eastern.

—

6:35 PM: The first polls close at the top of the hour. Sanders comes in as the favorite, but he may have to be “beat the spread,” so to speak, because of the media’s biases against him.

Biden already on the plane to South Carolina. Says it all:

Joe Biden fundraising email landing just after 6pm — as he is in the air to South Carolina: "My team tells me we need another $120,000 before 8 pm in order to fully execute our Get Out the Vote efforts in the Granite State." pic.twitter.com/k1HPrzhaeZ — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 11, 2020

Klobuchar must be getting the types of voters Biden needs. Looks like she–and her record–will get a lot more scrutiny…

Oh my — @Bakari_Sellers on Klobuchar: “disrespectful” and “not even trying” with black voters. “Is she even running for President?” Says she’s even worse than Pete with black voters. — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 11, 2020

6:30 PM: CNN reports a lot of new voter registrations in crucial Dover. CNN’s Miguel Marquez says most of the people he has spoken to were for Sanders.

6:25 PM: Exit Polls: 81% of Democrats are ANGRY with the Trump administration.

Early exit poll reveals 81% of Democratic voters say they are angry as they cast ballots in first-in-the nation New Hampshire primary. Listen: https://t.co/Dw0cHZqOf8 — CBS News Radio (@CBSNewsRadio) February 11, 2020

NBC exit poll: 11% of voters 18-29 in New Hampshire (was 19% in 2016). (corrected from earlier) — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 11, 2020

NEW EXIT POLLING: There is majority support (almost six in 10) in NH for a government health care plan that would replace private insurance for everyone. And for making public colleges tuition free –roughly two-thirds support. Via Jen De Pinto, @CBSNews — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) February 11, 2020

NEW: Preliminary results from NH exit poll show that 45% of voters in early results are Independents; that compares with 40% in 2016 While Bernie won Independents big in '16, that was a 2-person race, how they break in a multi-candidate race will be key — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) February 11, 2020

Interesting: Warren scales back while attacking Sanders.

More from Warren memo on Sanders: "In New Hampshire, he is on track to receive around half of his 2016 vote share as well. And he hasn’t yet faced the scrutiny of his record that will surely come with any further rise." https://t.co/Rpq4YVmUeU — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 11, 2020

NEWS: The Warren campaign is pulling their money off of television in South Carolina, per a source. They’re moving that money, plus some additional funds, towards television ads in Nevada and Maine, plus some radio and print ads in S.C. — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 11, 2020

.@ewarren greeted Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Biden supporters outside of a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, polling location after she said hello/took pics and brought donuts to her own volunteers pic.twitter.com/VGcz6sPndx — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) February 11, 2020

Last-Minute GOTV Efforts in the Granite State: