Jim Messina on Graham Platner: ‘You’re Seeing a Star Is Born’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Democratic strategist and campaign manager for Obama’s 2012 reelection, Jim Messina, said we were seeing a star being born in Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner (D).

Messina said, “Well, first of all, I thought that was a master class. I don’t know if he wrote that or who wrote that, but that was generally good. And the fact that he one year ago wasn’t a politician, and then he delivers that in front of the basically the entire country. I thought that was, you know, you’re seeing a star is born and you’re seeing how a guy who no one had heard of a year ago, even in Maine, no one had heard of of him just beat the incumbent governor, in a primary. And so I thought it was amazing. I, too, thought the first two minutes of that speech was amazing when he said, if you believe we can change the system, then you got to believe that people can change.”

He added, “And I know people can change because I have relating it to that I thought was perfect political theater and it’s true. And then coming back later saying, hey, this isn’t about me. This race is about us. As you remember, that was a very big Barack Obama line in 2008. He was just the he was the vehicle for people’s hopes.”

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