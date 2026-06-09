CNN’s Singleton: By Supporting Platner Dems’ Revealed Themselves as ‘Hypocrites’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” network political commentator Shermichael Singleton said that, with their support for Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, Democrats have “revealed themselves to be nothing but hypocrites.”

Singleton said, “I find that a bit ironic. For a long time now Democrats have long argued that what fueled their passions against Trump was a sense of, righteous indignation. They were standing up for justice. They were upholding morality that they said Trump was an affront to. And now what we all realize is that that was all a facade. You have this guy who said he’s going to make a speech, to make a comment or draw a contrast against himself and Susan Collins. He stands up for women. She does not, because she voted for Brett Kavanaugh. Yeah. We just had not more than a week ago, very serious allegations against this very same guy who’s now the defender of women. So to me, it seems like maybe a defender of women for my Democratic friends when it’s convenient for them.”

He added, “But now that there’s a political electoral opportunity to maintain their majority in the Senate, and Graham Platner could oust Susan Collins you know what? It doesn’t necessarily matter the 10 plus years of arguments we’ve made about morals and ethics against Trump and Republicans empower, Trump, because we can win a seat. It’s very Machiavellian in many ways. And to me, any argument that Democrats have framed against Trump, against Republicans is now null and void. They have revealed themselves to be nothing but hypocrites, nothing but liars. And I think as we get into the general election, you’re going to see the case made by Susan Collins, made by the nrsc, that.”

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