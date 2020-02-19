Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is making the case for a woman president of the United States, including the theme in her address to the Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas ahead of Wednesday’s Democrat debate.

After declaring the White House because of President Donald Trump is a “mess,” Warren said, “When you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up, you call a woman and get the job done.”

Elizabeth Warren addresses the Culinary Workers Union in LV and says: The White House is a mess and “when you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up, you call a woman and get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/auidrcSBa8 — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 19, 2020

Early this month the Associated Press (AP) reported that this isn’t the first time Warren has touted a woman’s ability to be Commander-in-Chief, a topic that took center stage after a tiff between Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who she claimed told her a woman could not win the highest office in the land:

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has answered a question she says people are “embarrassed” to ask about her candidacy: “Can a woman win?” Speaking at a rally … in Ames, Warren said people told her when she was elected to the Senate in 2012 that a woman couldn’t win, and some have pointed to Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 as further proof. But she added: “The world has changed since Donald Trump was elected.” Warren pointed to sweeping wins by Democratic women in congressional and local elections across the nation in 2018 as evidence the tide is turning in favor of female candidates.

“Our No. 1 job is to beat Donald Trump,” Warren said. “Women win. Let’s get this done.”

