Live Updates*** Trump Holds Colorado Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

6:45 PM: Another “Woodstock for Republicans” in Colorado in frigid temperatures.

According to the Denver Post “as many as 20,000 people gathered in Colorado Springs for a Trump campaign rally Thursday afternoon at an arena that holds half that number.”

Just arrived in Colorado, see everyone soon! pic.twitter.com/53jW6iKIjn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

#HappeningNow The @POTUS and Air Force One have arrived in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/2CnJgto85p — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) February 20, 2020

At @LASairport, Pres boards Air Force One for flight to Colorado Springs, to attend campaign rally there. Trump Campaign and @RNC announced today that its joint fundraising revenue in January topped $60-million. Brings combined cash-on-hand of related committees to $200-million. pic.twitter.com/pHHdZboM5g — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 20, 2020

We’re here! @realdonaldtrump rally in Colorado Springs. Focus on the Family’s James Dobson is the first speaker. He ends to chants of “USA!” #copolitics #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/2kaYHJXoB7 — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) February 20, 2020

Thousands stand in line for President Donald Trump’s Colorado Springs campaign rally at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/LDBkb1tLU4 — Chancey Bush (@BushChancey) February 20, 2020

Trump is here in Colorado Springs pic.twitter.com/CxDJ2v1TqD — Rupert Parchment (@ParchmentRupert) February 20, 2020