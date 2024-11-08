WATCH: Liberal Women Announce Abstinence Campaign Following Trump Win

Anti-Trump women have taken to social media to take a vow of abstinence — swearing off sex and dating men — after the former president became the president-elect once again on Tuesday.

Apparently they see it as another way to “combat the patriarchy,” as leftists like to say.

Many videos uploaded to TikTok shortly after the election referenced the “4B Movement,” a Korean radical feminist movement with tenets that go against dating men, marrying men, having sex with men, and having children.

“All I have to say is, good luck getting laid. Especially in Florida, because me and my girlies are participating in the 4B movement. That’s my next plan, and I’m dead fucking serious,” a TikToker named Brielle with over 357,000 followers said in one video:

Another video, uploaded by a crying woman named Phoebe with nearly 120,000 followers, said she is going to “abstain” from sex “for the next four years”:

“I actually just broke up with my boyfriend,” she continued, before lamenting her “rights” being taken away.

“As a woman, my bodily autonomy matters. And this is my way to exercise sovereignty over that. So I highly encourage any other women who are single and care about progressing women’s rights and still fighting for our bodily autonomy to do the same,” Phoebe said, before instructing women to “delete” dating apps and to turn to their female friends for comfort instead.

“I think we can look to South Korea and the 4B movement as a point of inspiration… I’m astounded that we still don’t have a woman president,” she added.

In a clip with over 130,000 views, another TikTok user wrote on screen, “I think it’s time for American women to participate in our own 4B movement”:

“If men won’t respect our bodies, they won’t get access to our bodies.”

According to the Telegraph, the 4B movement started in the mid 2010s in an “obscure, largely online branch of Korean feminism.”

It is unclear how many participants the movement has in its birthplace, though it claimed to have 4,000 members in 2019, according to Asia News.

A mom content creator shot back at all the anti-procreation TikToks, saying, “The only women participating in the 4B movement are liberals. Conservative women will procreate. This means we will see a huge influx of conservatives being born”:

“I support your movement,” the woman, who goes by @maybe_itsmolly, added facetiously.

Reactions from men on X showed that they were largely unfazed by the threats of abstinence: