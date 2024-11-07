Democrats Rage at George Clooney for Pushing Biden out Following Trump’s Blowout Victory: ‘It’s All His Fault’

George Clooney is being attacked by despairing fans in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’s humiliating defeat in the 2024 election campaign after the actor demanded President Joe Biden step aside in her favor.

As Breitbart News reported, the Ocean’s Eleven actor, 63, notably penned an op-ed for the New York Times in July where he called on Biden, 81, to abandon his presidential campaign, writing: “We are not going to win in November with this president.”

He continued, “This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in private.”

The lifelong Democrat called on the party to find a replacement candidate.

Clooney later praised an obedient Biden for being “selfless” when he announced he would be stepping aside on July 21, leaving Harris to embark on a fated 107-day campaign to try and overcome Trump.

Critics are now offering their sarcastic thanks in the wake of Harris’s demise.

Elsewhere a veteran-led, political commentator group called altNOAA typed on X, “Someone bring me George Clooney. We need to have a…talk.”

Another critic sarcastically observed: “I would like to take a moment to thank George Clooney for shoving the most incompetent candidate down America’s throat to ensure a Trump victory. #MAGA”

Clooney wasn’t the only figure to call for Biden to step down.

Author Stephen King and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi also publicly called for the octogenarian to quit the race while Barbra Streisand commended his decision to drop out.