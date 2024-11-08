‘End of the F*cking World’: Jan 6 Cop Michael Fanone Has Drunk Election Night Meltdown

Michael Fanone, the former Washington, DC, cop who claimed that President-elect Donald Trump “tried to get me killed” on January 6, 2021, had a drunk “end of the fucking world” meltdown as the former president was reelected this week.

Fanone, who had a brief stint as a CNN analyst after gaining notoriety for testifying to the U.S. House Select Committee on January 6 that Trump supporters dragged and assaulted him at the Capitol, watched the election unfold from his home while he ranted to a Washington Post reporter.

After the Post‘s Kara Voght said he grabbed his fifth “or sixth” beer, Fanone offered his first thought on Trump’s impending second term in a “furious” tone, saying, “Better fucking arm yourselves.”

“I didn’t vote for that motherfucker, and I fought tooth and nail to prevent this day from fucking coming,” the former cop said.

If Trump came for him to get retribution, Fanone said he would have a shootout.

“I’ll die right here on my fucking house,” he said. “I’m not going to be in some ‘Apprentice’ fucking military tribunal.”

According to him, he is not a “prepper weirdo,” but simply someone who “fully” expects Trump to use law enforcement to go after civilians.

CNN declined to renew his contract at the end of 2023, so his association with the network ended — “Fine by Fanone,” Voght wrote.

According to the ex-analyst, CNN “espouse[s] conspiracy theories and bullshit in the name of access.”

After the network held a town hall with Trump, Fanone wrote an angry op-ed in Rolling Stone, titled “CNN is hosting a town hall for a guy who tried to get me killed.”

After his departure from the network, he got a tattoo scrawled on the back of his hands, saying, “I’ll take the money, but these fools don’t own me.”

When he attempted to return to the workforce after leaving D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, he failed to land a job at Walmart, Costco, and Cabela’s.

“No one gives you a reason, but it’s pretty obvious,” he said, implying that he is viewed as a traitor after testifying against Trump and his supporters.

As Fanone and Voght watched Pennsylvania’s vote count lean toward Trump, he said he wasted his time when he could have been watching pornography instead.

“Those are hours, days and weeks of my life that I’ll never get back. I would have better spent them fucking watching Pornhub.”

“Fanone did not want to watch election returns with me,” Voght wrote.

He almost declined to speak with the Washington Post at all when the publication made the decision to refrain from endorsing a presidential candidate.

In their call a week ahead of the election night interview, Fanone said, “I don’t have anything good to say about anybody. I’m bitter. I’m angry. I feel like my country betrayed me.”

As the results continued to pour in, Voght said he “sank into the couch, Sapporo in hand.”

Despite his seven traumatic brain injuries sustained over his 20-year law enforcement career, Fanone said he still drinks alcohol.

“A friend of mine told me you’re supposed to pick something you love, and let it kill you,” he said.

When more swing states started leaning toward Trump, Fanone got another beer.

When Voght asked if she could stay longer to keep watching the vote count, he replied, “I don’t care — it’s the end of the fucking world!”

Fanone reportedly said this with a “crazed glee.”

“We can’t say, in honesty, ‘This is not who we are,’” he said, gesturing to the television. “We are violent. We are hate-filled. We are self-centered.”

Before Voght left for the night, the disgruntled ex-cop said he plans to return to the Capitol to throw his Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden at it.