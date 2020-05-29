The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden has canceled plans to hold a fundraiser headlined by Andrew Weissmann, a former top prosecutor with Robert Mueller’s special counsel team that investigated now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The “virtual fireside chat” — slated for June 2 — was to be moderated by former New Jersey attorney general Anne Milgram, though it was called off shortly after it was announced May 21.

“It’s no surprise that a guy who tried to take down the President through the sham impeachment would also help Joe Biden’s campaign,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said upon the event’s announcement. “It doesn’t get any swampier than this: trying to stage a partisan coup against the President and then raising money for his political opponent.”

Since the Mueller probe ended, Weissmann has taken up teaching criminal procedure and national security law at New York University School of Law. In recent weeks, he became co-chairman of law firm Jenner & Block’s investigations, compliance, and defense practice.

As a legal analyst for MSNBC, Weissmann has speculated that President Donald Trump took an unsecured telephone call from U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland in Ukraine due to a lack of concern about whether Russia was listening in— because, as the lawyer claimed, the president anticipates the Kremlin will support his re-election bid.

In 2016, Weissmann reportedly attended failed Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton’s election-night party in New York City.