Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton applauded Joe Biden’s running mate choice on Tuesday.

The Democrat power couple took to social media shortly after Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be his vice-presidential nominee to laud the decision. The couple, in particular, praised Biden’s choice, asserting that Harris would be a strong governing partner in the White House.

This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden make a strong team. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 11, 2020

I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020

The praise was not surprising given that longtime allies and donors of the Clintons had initially backed Harris for the 2020 nomination. As the Washington Free Beacon reported last year, the ties were particularly visible when the California senator began staffing up her presidential campaign with a number of senior aides from Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 effort.

Despite the early support, Harris’s campaign faltered before the Iowa Caucuses. Since exiting the race, the senator was a prime contender for the number two spot on Biden’s ticket. Although initially favored for the post because of her national profile and fundraising prowess— both burnished during her own ill-fated 2020 run—Harris had struggled in recent weeks to convince members of Biden’s inner circle she was right for the role.

Behind the scenes, Harris clashed with former Senator Chris Dodd, a Biden confidant with a high-profile position on the vice-presidential search committee. Dodd, most notably, raised concerns over Harris’s ability to be a team player given attacks the California lawmaker leveled against Biden for his longstanding position on busing during the Democrat primaries.