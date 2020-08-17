Several longtime Republicans spoke out against President Donald Trump Monday night during the live-streamed Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“What am I doing here? I’m a lifelong Republican,” said former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, adding that her parents were introduced at a Republican National Convention (RNC) by their own parents:

That’s how far back it goes. But this isn’t about a Republican or Democrat, it’s about a person. A person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough, to get our economy back on track. A person who could work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done. Donald Trump isn’t that person, Joe Biden is.

In a tweet Wednesday, Whitman claimed Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his vice presidential running mate “revealed several things about his character”:

for a position even if they won’t always agree. He will rise above petty disputes and work for the good of the country. What a welcome change that would be. (2/2) — Governor Christine Todd Whitman (@GovCTW) August 12, 2020

Following Whitman’s statement, Quibi CEO and former California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman said she was also a longtime Republican who believed Trump had “no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy.”

“Joe Biden on the other hand has a plan that will strengthen our economy for working people and small business owners. For me, the choice is simple: I’m with Joe,” she commented.

Former Rep. Susan Molinari (R-NY) echoed their statements, adding that she had known Trump for most of her political career, then claimed his presidency had been “So disappointing, and lately so disturbing”:

Now, I’ve also gotten to know and work with Joe Biden on issues related to women that are so important to all of us. Women in business, violence against women. That’s why I’m so proud to call him my friend and honored to join in supporting his candidacy for president. He’s a really good man, and he’s exactly what this nation needs at this time.

“Lifelong Republican” former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said later during Monday night’s DNC that he is concerned with how President Trump has been running the country. He said he believes Joe Biden can provide “a better way.”

Despite claims that the economy was not doing well, President Trump said Saturday that it was recovering quickly despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to Breitbart News.

“We are currently witnessing the fastest economic recovery in American history,” Trump told reporters at a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“I think you’ll see it over the next two months and you will have a good report prior to the election,” he concluded.