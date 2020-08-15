President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States economy was recovering quickly, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are currently witnessing the fastest economic recovery in American history,” Trump said during a press conference at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday evening.

The president showed the press charts that demonstrated used auto sales setting new records, retail spending up, and industrial production increasing rapidly. He also noted that the stock market was improving despite record plunges as the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States.

He promised ongoing economic growth, lower unemployment rates, and a higher GDP rate.

“I think you’ll see it over the next two months and you will have a good report prior to the election,” Trump said.

The president said that Democrats were trying to hurt the economy, despite many signs that showed it was improving.

“I think the Democrats are going out of their way to stop these kinds of numbers,” he said. “They don’t like these kinds of numbers because they think it will hurt them in the election, I think we all have to pull together.”

Trump noted that China was even making large purchases of corn and soybeans in the last few days as well as cattle.

“They’re doing that to keep me happy but they’re dreaming about Joe Biden, they would love to have that happen,” Trump said, referring to his opponent in the 2020 presidential election.

The president said that the economy was on the right path, but warned that if Democrats took the presidency in November and raised taxes the country would suffer greatly in 2021.

“If stupid people aren’t elected next year we’re going to have one of the greatest years we’ve ever had,” he said.