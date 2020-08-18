***Live Updates*** Democratic National Convention Night Two

Tony Lee

The second night of the four-night virtual Democratic National Convention will feature Jill Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Tuesday evening’s theme is “leadership matters.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

8:35 PM: Progressives wondering why the DNC is featuring so many establishment Republicans:

8:30 PM:

 

8:10 PM:  Other speakers tonight will include former Secretary of State John Kerry, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE). Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will join 16 other “rising stars”–like Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PAO and Colin Allred (D-TX)– to deliver a joint keynote address.

Gen. Colin Powell expected to endorse Biden later tonight:

DNC will highlight McCain-Biden friendship:

 

Bill Clinton excerpt:

Some on the left want Al Gore to speak:

Barack Obama on Joe Biden:

Michelle Obama on Jill Biden:

View this post on Instagram

I can’t wait for Jill Biden’s speech tonight. I’m so fortunate to have gotten to know her while we were in the White House. She was my partner-in-crime, truly, working together to honor the tremendous service and sacrifice of our veterans and military families. We hosted baby showers for military spouses, stopped by Sesame Street with military kids, visited with wounded warriors and their families, and so much more. And through it all, her enormous heart and ready smile were always there, not just for me but for everyone she met. Because Jill Biden is one of the most grounded people you’ll ever meet, inside or outside of politics. She’s just a breath of fresh air without an ounce of pretense. She’s funny, often playing tricks on her staff like hiding in an airplane overhead compartment to spook them. And she is passionate, loyal, and hardworking—as she showed by continuing to teach at a nearby community college, often grading papers on long trips for official events. There’s not a doubt in my mind that Jill will make a wonderful First Lady. So I hope you’ll watch her tonight. And if you haven’t yet, I hope you’ll make your plan to vote early—in person or by mail.

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

.

