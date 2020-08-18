Live Updates*** Democratic National Convention Night Two

The second night of the four-night virtual Democratic National Convention will feature Jill Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Tuesday evening’s theme is “leadership matters.”

All times Eastern.

8:35 PM: Progressives wondering why the DNC is featuring so many establishment Republicans:

Imagine if the DNC cared about wooing progressive people of color as much as they care about Republicans. — Jonathan Jayes-Green (@JayesGreenJ) August 19, 2020

8:30 PM:

People asked Kamala Harris “are you going to be the kind of VP to tell him when he’s wrong?” The first answer came from Biden: “Yes, she is.” https://t.co/IVc8F5XMFi — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 19, 2020

8:10 PM: Other speakers tonight will include former Secretary of State John Kerry, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE). Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will join 16 other “rising stars”–like Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PAO and Colin Allred (D-TX)– to deliver a joint keynote address.

The security guard in this video, Jacquelyn, will officially nominate @JoeBiden for president tonight at the #DemConvention: https://t.co/kbNEBo2JXC — Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) August 18, 2020

Teaching is not what I do. It's who I am. I'll be giving my convention speech tonight from my former classroom. Brandywine High School. Room 232. pic.twitter.com/NXx1EkqVGq — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 18, 2020

Gen. Colin Powell expected to endorse Biden later tonight:

Breaking: Former GOP Secretary of State Colin Powell endorses Democrat Joe Biden.@CBS46 #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/U1uysUmJnT — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) August 18, 2020

DNC will highlight McCain-Biden friendship:

My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship.https://t.co/Y6XOnBC1IW — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 18, 2020

Two sources — one democrat, one republican — tell me @cindymccain will not officially endorse @JoeBiden in her tribute video tonight. But they left open the possibility that she will endorse in the future — and said she’ll continue to be involved. #DemConvention — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) August 18, 2020

Bill Clinton excerpt:

Excerpt from Bill Clinton’s DNC speech: “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.” — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) August 18, 2020

Some on the left want Al Gore to speak:

"At a moment when Trump and many parts of the GOP are openly trying to steal an election…you know who might actually be worth hearing from? Al Gore. You know, the guy who had the election openly stolen from him" A great DNC take from @Millicentsomer:https://t.co/5Tc3R7PTYp — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) August 18, 2020

Barack Obama on Joe Biden:

This is the Joe I know. pic.twitter.com/mKZ6TqKgwq — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 18, 2020

