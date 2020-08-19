Linda Sarsour at DNC: Democrats Are ‘Absolutely Our Party’

The Democratic National Convention featured former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour in one of its caucus meetings for the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly.

“The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party in this moment,” Sarsour said in part of her afternoon speech on Tuesday.

The party’s willingness to give Sarsour a platform is notable because of her history of alleged antisemitic comments that got her booted from the Women’s March in January and her support for the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement against Israel.

Sarsour has also embraced some of the more radical left-wing members of the Democrat Party, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whom she endorsed for president back in September 2019.

“I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders,” Sarsour said in September 2019.

Sarsour has also been willing to do whatever it takes to get President Donald Trump out of office.

Sarsour once called for jihad against Trump, claiming that it was not a call for violence against the president. Despite her claim, she urged Muslims to declare that opposing Trump is a religious duty under Islam’s jihad doctrine.

The Biden campaign quickly distanced itself from Sarsour’s appearance at the DNC, noting that she was not involved in Biden’s presidential campaign.

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement Tuesday.

“She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever,” he added.