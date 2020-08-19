***Live Updates*** Democratic National Convention Night Three

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris speaking with attendees at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People hosted by the Center for the American Progress Action Fund and the SEIU at the Enclave in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
Tony Lee

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will accept her party’s vice presidential nomination on Wednesday evening, night three of the four-evening virtual Democratic National Convention.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

9:31 PM: Kerry Washington says the Black community is diverse (contrary to what Biden said).

Program now features a child who accuses Trump of tearing her family apart and featuring Trump saying, “They’re animals” (Trump was talking about illegal immigrant gangsters). Video now features a U.S. citizen whose mother is an illegal immigrant talking about her mother’s journey across the border to save her ill daughter. They talk about deserving health care–polling found that that Harris’s support for government-funded health care for illegal immigrants is what voters most disliked about her.

Obama now narrates a video about immigrants rebuilding America and he says immigrants and refugees revitalize and renew America.

9:26 PM: Singer Billie Eilish, who has held registration drives at her shows, performs an exclusive song after saying “silence is not an option” this year.

9:15 PM: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks about embracing the state’s “multicultural identity” as its greatest strength before talking about climate change. She says Trump represents “environmental annihilation” and the choice is Joe Biden for voters concerned about climate change.

DNC video features Biden talking about creating clean-energy union jobs.

A young climate change activists says every aspect of their lives depends on taking climate change seriously. She says Joe Biden will put us back on track so her generation can have a fighting chance. Other young climate activists are featured–a farmer from the Midwest and a Latina who grew up in a lower-income neighborhood.

9:05 PM: Program begins with a gun control video featuring survivors of gun violence. They talk about gun violence being a “public health crisis.” Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) is featured as well, and she says Biden was there for her and will be for you. Giffords, who was shot at a campaign rally in 2011 (the media immediately, without evidence, falsely blamed the shooting on the Tea Party), says her recovery is a daily fight but fighting makes her stronger. She says she struggles to speak but she has not lost her voice. She says we must be on the right side of history to elect Joe Biden. Giffords was playing a French horn in the video.

9:02 PM: Kerry Washington says she has never forgotten the preamble of the Constitution. She says it says “more perfect” because the country was not perfect at its founding. She talks about the striving towards equality, justice, and truth. She says we are fighting for the soul of the country and and our lives.

9:00 PM: Pledge of allegiance to open the festivities before Kamala Harris makes an appearance at the opening to talk about the importance of voting. DNC calling some audibles. She says people need to ask why Trump and Republicans don’t want them to vote. She says when they vote things change and get better. She asks everyone to have a vote plan before turning it over to actress Kerry Washington, tonight’s moderator.

8:57 PM: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers opens up the third night saying they were really looking forward to having Democrats in America’s dairy land. He says this November is about returning kindness and respect back to the White House, and that’s who Joe and Kamala are.

8:55 PM: The third night of the DNC begins with Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) welcoming everyone and calling the third session to order.

8:35 PM: Obama reportedly still tweaking and tinkering his speech:

8:15 PM: Wednesday’s DNC thems is “A More Perfect Union.” Other featured speakers tonight will include: Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

 

Some excerpts from Harris’s speech:

Obama expected to speak live fro Philadelphia:

Hillary expected to say so may people have said to her that they did not realize how “dangerous” Trump was:

