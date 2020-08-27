Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said at the Republican National Committee’s 2020 convention on Thursday that President Donald Trump is not a racist and that the real racism taking place in this country is the high rate of abortion among blacks.

“President Trump does not dabble in identity politics,” Carson said. “He wants everyone to succeed and believes in the adage, ‘a rising tide lifts all boats.’ Many on the other side love to incite division by claiming that President Trump is a racist. They could not be more wrong.” He went on to say:

Years ago, Jesse Jackson gave Donald Trump an award for the economic opportunities he created for black people. In Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump led the crusade to allow blacks and Jews into private clubs and resorts. One of the first things he did as president was bring the Office of Historically Black Colleges and Universities into the White House so that it could get proper attention and financial support. Before the pandemic, African American unemployment was at an all-time low.

Carson noted that Trump has addressed criminal justice reform, which is helping blacks who are serving unfair and lengthy prison sentences. He also cited Trump’s work with HUD to encourage investing in and improving low-income neighborhoods.

Carson returned to the subject of racism and abortion.

“What is racist is the fact that African Americans have the highest abortion rate,” Carson said. “President Trump is the most pro-life President in our country’s history. He will continue to fight for those who cannot yet speak.

Republican Walt Blackman, a member of the Arizona House of Representatives representing Legislative District 6, wrote about the high rate of abortion of black babies in the Arizona Capitol Times in February 2020:

Abortion impacts African Americans at a higher rate than any other population group. In 2011, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an Abortion Surveillance Report. According to that report, black women make up 14 percent of the childbearing population. Yet, 36 percent of all abortions were obtained by black women. At a ratio of 474 abortions per 1,000 live births, black women have the highest ratio of any group in the country. When you use those percentages, it indicates that of the over 44 million abortions since the 1973 Roe vs Wade Supreme Court ruling, 19 million black babies were aborted. African Americans are just under 13 percent of United States population. White women are five times less likely to have an abortion than black women. Perhaps it is a matter of availability. A study by Protecting Black Lives, in 2012, found that 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of minority communities.

Carson served as Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, a position he assumed when he was just 33-years- old, becoming the youngest major division director in the hospital’s history, according to the RNC. Carson received dozens of honors and awards in recognition of his achievements, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

