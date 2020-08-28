Bikers gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Thursday afternoon to show their support for President Trump and law enforcement.

“Donald Trump ran a campaign for president (in 2016) like no one has ever seen before. He was really a true political outsider,” Vets for Trump member Tom Speciale told the Charlotte Observer.

“He had universal name recognition and he had a message of ‘Make America Great Again,’ not this left-wing radical stuff,” he continued, adding that he believed Trump would win again in November.

Around 60 people gathered for the event at Charlotte’s Park Road Park, including members of the Charlotte Regional Republican Volunteer Network and Latinos for Freedom.

“The event was billed as a pro-Trump biker rally to be followed by a ‘back the blue’ parade. About 45 bikers took part in a flag-waving parade through Charlotte in the early evening, then were to reconvene for dinner to watch Trump accept his nomination,” the Observer reported.