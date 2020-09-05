California to Offer Drive-Thru Voting for November Election in Orange County

Orange County, California, is offering voters the option to submit a drive-thru ballot this November election season to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The county will use the Honda Center in Anaheim as a staging location, allowing voters to cast their ballots from their cars or in person inside the arena, the Daily Pilot reported.

The location will be open from October 30 through Election Day on November 3.

“We’re going to have a very large setup inside of the Honda Center,” Neal Kelley, Orange County’s registrar of voters, said, “as well as drive-through lanes in the parking lot.”

The Honda Center becomes the third major sports venue in Southern California to announce it will be a polling place. It will join the Staples Center and Dodgers Stadium as locations that can accommodate many voters while maintaining proper social distancing protocols.

California is not the only place where drive-thru voting is being implemented.

In Utah, one suburban Salt Lake City county ran a polling place during the 2020 primary elections where voters drove through an indoor convention center, picked up their ballots while inside, completed their ballots in their cars, and dropped the finished ballots in an outdoor parking area.