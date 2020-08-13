LeBron James, Dodgers Join Forces to Make Dodger Stadium a Voting Center for November

For now, Dodger Stadium is filled only with carboard cut-outs of people. In November, however, the stadium will be filled with real people casting very real votes for president of the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his “More Than a Vote” movement, has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in turning Dodger Stadium into a voting center for the November elections.

“Dodger Stadium is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and we’re proud to continue to partner with the County to make the property available for the benefit of the community at large,” Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten said on Thursday. “Voting is all of our civic duty, and we’re excited to work with More than a Vote to do anything we can to help get out the vote by making this process as easy, accessible and safe for all Angelenos.”

Free parking will be afforded to all registered voters for the five days leading up to the elections. Social distancing protocols will also be observed.

“I may still be new to L.A. but it didn’t take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers,” James said in a statement. “We are all in this together. “I’m really proud we were able to help the Dodgers become the first MLB stadium to open for voting. This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”

“The NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons have made similar offers to vote at their venues,” DEADLINE reports.