President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign said Wednesday that the president would still travel to Nevada, despite venues in the state canceling his events.

The campaign had scheduled a rally on Saturday this weekend at a hanger at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport but it was canceled by the airport authority, citing statewide coronavirus restrictions. A venue for a Sunday rally at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas was also canceled.

Nevada requires mandatory face coverings and a limitation on public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Trump’s Nevada campaign co-chair Adam Laxalt accused Democrats of canceling the events as part of political retribution.

Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada – home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented – to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over! — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 9, 2020

But Nevada Gov. Sisolak said his office had “no involvement or communication” with the venue hosts.

Current statewide emergency directives include mandatory face coverings, limitations on public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people, and other measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 9, 2020

The Trump campaign said that the venue cancelations would not prevent him from visiting the state.

Murtaugh accused Democrats of trying to sabotage President Trump’s campaign events.

“Democrats are trying to keep President Trump from speaking to voters because they know the enthusiasm behind his re-election campaign cannot be matched by Joe Biden – a historically weak candidate controlled by the radical left who could hold a campaign event in a broom closet,” he said.