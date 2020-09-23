Joe Biden Dodges Question About Packing the Court — Again

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to dodge questions about “packing” the Supreme Court again Wednesday, insisting that the question is a distraction — even though liberals are clamoring to expand the court to add left-wing justices.

Democrats and liberal activist groups have been talking openly since 2019 about expanding the Court as the only feasible way to reverse its nominal 5-4 conservative majority in the near term. Pete Buttigieg, a former presidential candidate and a member of Biden’s prospective transition team, has proposed similar ideas; other Democrats have backed proposals to pack the Court if President Donald Trump dares to nominate a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

Biden opposed the idea in 2019, but has shifted to the left on many issues, and is refusing to say what is position is now.

Earlier this week, Biden called the question “legitimate” but refused to answer, saying that it was a way for President Trump to distract the public — as if Democrats had not brought up the idea themselves in direct response to Ginsburg’s passing.

In an interview with WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina, Biden again dodged the question:

"What I am going to say is that I urge the Democrats to go out and campaign like the devil to make it clear what the president has done, what he’s attempting to do — and he’s probably going to be able to do,” Biden adds. He says focus should be on threat to women's health care. — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 23, 2020

“Will you go along with what some Democrats are proposing — to expand the court?” reporter Cullen Browder asked Biden.

“What I’m not going to do — I hope you’ll understand — is play the president’s game … I’m not going to get into that,” he replied.

Biden also continues to refuse to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees. He has said he would choose a black woman.

