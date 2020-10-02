A federal appeals court on Friday voted against extending the deadline for voters to return their absentee ballots in the state of Georgia.

The Atlanta Constitution-Journal reports:

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided 2-1 to grant a stay of a judge’s ruling that would have allowed voters three more days to return their absentee ballots. The decision reinstates Georgia’s deadline at 7 p.m. on Election Day for absentee ballots to be received by county election offices.

“We are glad the 11th Circuit recognized that long-standing Georgia law should remain in place for this election,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “Georgia’s election officials have made it easier than ever for voters to meet that deadline by implementing online absentee ballot requests to streamline the request process and secure drop boxes to allow contactless return of absentee ballots.”

More details to come.