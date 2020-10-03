As Trump Battles COVID, BLM/Antifa Disrupt Trump Rally in Beverly Hills

Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters descended upon a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday in Beverly Hills, CA, a day after the president announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Left-wing protesters shouted, “Black Lives Matter.” Demonstrators also held signs reading, “NAZI TRUMPS FUCK OFF!” and “DEPORT NAZI SCUM.”

Breitbart News spoke with Whitney R., supporter of Trump who attended the rally in Beverly Hills. She said, “Everyone was dancing, having a nice time. They just started a prayer for the president. BLM and Antifa showed up. The police had to set up a barricade in the middle between them and the Trump supporters. BLM tried to start a fire in a trash can. Antifa was going up to people and taking pictures and videos of Trump supporters, getting right in their faces.”

Trump rally in Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/H5mBVNOChv — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 3, 2020

W. Reynolds

Video posted to Twitter shows local police officers separating Trump supporters from Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

10/3/20 Beverly Hills, CA | Beverly Hills Police Officers keep Trump supporters and Antifa-BLM counter-protesters separated. Trump supporter in earlier confrontation arrested. Credit: Status Coup https://t.co/JuMIX6N1ni pic.twitter.com/pQ4IgLEUy2 — Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) October 4, 2020

The president’s supporters prominently displayed American flags and Trump 2020 signs. Some American flags included the thin blue line motif. Gadsden flags with the “Don’t Tread On Me” slogan were also visible. Other messages expressed support for God, Israel, police officers, and Trump.

Some of Trump’s supporters chanted, “U-S-A!!” as Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters approached them.

Beverly Hills: Antifa rolls in & one arrest is made. It was a Trump supporter for deploying pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/F8dQh6qKQc — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 3, 2020

Police placed physical barriers separating the two sides.

Beverly Hills: Police set a barrier between protestors & the one coming antifa. pic.twitter.com/kodSnAJeZz — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 3, 2020

10/3/20 Beverly Hills, CA | After BLM-Antifa counter-protesters crashed Trump rally, Trump supporters do a march of their own through Rodeo Drive. Credit: Alien Alphabet https://t.co/MlCAccBO5K pic.twitter.com/VfqAksqn7X — Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) October 4, 2020

Some of the left-wing demonstrators shouted incoherently at Trump’s supporters.

Claremont: The opposition bark at Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/REfJqqlUfL — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 3, 2020

YouTube channel Alien Alphabet shared a livestream from the event via YouTube.