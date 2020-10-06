CNN National Poll: Joe Biden Leading Donald Trump by 16 Points

A CNN national poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the president by 16 points among likely voters.

The poll shows 57 percent of likely voters say they back Biden and 41 percent back President Donald Trump.

The poll was conducted between October 1 to October 4.

Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden rose five points since the first presidential debate and the news Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The poll shows Biden enjoys a 34 percent margin among women, as 66 percent support the former vice president while only 32 percent support Trump.

Biden also enjoys a 22 point margin from voters over 65 as 60 percent support the former vice president and only 38 percent support Trump.

Of the respondents who watched the first presidential debate, 58 percent of likely voters thought Biden did the best in the exchange while only 27 percent thought the same for Trump.

The poll featured 1,205 adults – 33 percent described themselves as Democrats, 28 percent described themselves as Republicans, and 39 percent described themselves as independents or members of another party.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.