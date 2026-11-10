North Hollywood: Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians, Killing Three

Chaos erupted in North Hollywood, California, on Tuesday when a vehicle struck pedestrians, killing at least three people.

The incident occurred in the 5300 block of North Lankershim Boulevard near Weddington Street around 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday. At least three people were pronounced dead at the scene, per KTLA:

LAFD officials said three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while paramedics transported at least three additional patients to local hospitals in critical condition. Aerial footage of the scene captured by Sky5 showed the driver, who was alert and speaking to firefighters while he was put into a wheelchair after. Crews were forced to extricate the man from the vehicle. It appeared that the involved vehicle was a light-colored SUV that was driven into a food vendor’s tent when it struck the six pedestrians. Debris from the crash was spread across the sidewalk and the busy Lankershim Boulevard corridor where Metro riders are always boarding and debarking buses and trains.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether the crash was intentional and have thus far classified it as an expanded traffic collision.

According to CBS News, the victims’ names and ages have not yet been released. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

The crash comes nearly two months after a television helicopter news crew crashed in Los Angeles while filming the scene of a bus crash, killing reporter Eliana Moreno, pilot George Marciniw, and bystander Edy Gutierrez.