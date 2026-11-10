A Gaza-born Democratic socialist announced that he is launching a campaign to challenge Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) for his seat in the 2028 election.

In a post on X, Ahmed Moor explained that he is running on issues such as ending the conflict in Iran and promoting a “dignity agenda” which includes “free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing.” Moor added that he is also “calling for accountability for genocide” for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and for corruption.

WATCH — LOL! John Fetterman Waves Israeli Flag While Walking by Pro-Palestinian Protesters Being Arrested:

“My name is Ahmed Moor and I’m running for US Senate here in PA (election 2028),” Moor wrote. “I’m running to end the war in Iran and to promote the dignity agenda: free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing.”

In his post on X, Moor shared an article from The Philadelphia Inquirer in which it was revealed that Moor, 42, is a “Palestinian American writer who was born in Gaza.”

Moor explained to the outlet that he’s “not really running against Fetterman,” but that he’s “running for good government.”

“The truth is, I’m not really running against Fetterman,” Moor explained. “I’m running for good government. I’m running for the rule of law. I’m running because I believe in America. And I believe in our capacity for renewal. I believe in our capacity for redressing wrongs in our midst.”

Moor, who acknowledged that he is “facing an ‘uphill battle'” has hired people such as Rasha Mubarak. Mubarak is described as being a “finance director” who has experience working on the political campaigns of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-M) and former Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), according to the outlet.

According to the outlet, Moor and his family moved to Philadelphia when he was a child, and his family later “moved back to the region, in Ramallah in the West Bank, for three years but left after the second intifada started in 2000.”

Moor also went on to become a “dues-paying member of the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America” after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023:

Moor graduate from Roxborough High School and the University of Pennsylvania and later earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University. Before graduate school, he worked in New York at Swiss Re Capital Markets, a global reinsurance firm. A career change from finance to journalism led him to Beirut, where he covered the 2011 revolution in Egypt as a freelancer for the Guardian and other outlets. Before returning to Philadelphia five years ago, he spent eight years in Jordan — launching and running a venture capital-backed lending organization for small businesses in Jordan and Egypt. He and his wife moved back to the city to raise their three daughters while Moor weighed in on foreign policy in op-eds and served on the boards of local community organizations, like the People’s Media Fund and the Parent Infant Center in West Philadelphia. He has also served as a fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace. After the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas in Israel — which killed about 1,200 Israelis and sparked a war that has left more than 74,000 Palestinians dead — Moor also became a dues-paying member of the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Fetterman has been a vocal supporter of Israel and has also criticized the Democratic Socialists of America as being “deeply anti-American.”

In August, Fetterman responded to a CBS News/YouGov survey that showed that 58 percent of Democrats had a positive view of socialism, while 32 percent had a positive view of capitalism.

Fetterman warned that “the Democratic Party is becoming the party of socialism.”