President Donald Trump reacted after Republicans rejected an impeachment effort against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Democrats, accusing Democrats of continuing to “weaponize and abuse” the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the effort to impeach Hegseth had “miserably FAILED.” Trump’s post came after the House voted 211-204 to refer Massie’s impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee.

“The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!” Trump said. “Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete. Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot.”

“The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America,” Trump continued. “They must be stopped!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance defended Hegseth, stating that the question of whether Hegseth had “committed impeachable crimes” was “absurd.”

“Has Pete Hegseth committed impeachable crimes? The question is absurd and the answer is: obviously not,” Vance said in a statement on X. “Like so much of Congress, impeachment has become a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking.”

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported that Hegseth also held a press conference during which he defended actions on issues such as the conflict with Iran and “strikes on alleged narcoterrorist vessels,” among others.

“It’s a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment,” Hegseth said during the press conference. Hegseth’s comments came after Massie reintroduced a resolution to impeach Hegseth. The resolution included eight articles of impeachment.