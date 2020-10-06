Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced Endorses President Donald Trump

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced speaks during a press conference to announce strict new rules for all passengers flying into Puerto Rico to curb coronavirus cases in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 30, 2020. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)
Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection in a Tuesday interview with Telemundo, urging Puerto Ricans living in the United States to vote for the president.

The development comes after Vázquez was scheduled to campaign with President Donald Trump in Central Florida, but the event was canceled due to the president contracting the Chinese coronavirus, according to Miami Herald reporter Syra Ortiz-Blanes.

Vázquez made the endorsement despite President Trump opposing Puerto Rican statehood, something the governor is in favor of. Puerto Ricans living on the island are ineligible to vote in November’s White House election.

In August, Vázquez lost the primary of her pro-statehood party to Pedro Pierluisi, who served a short stint as the territory’s governor last year.

