Some funeral homes are offering their limousines to chauffer senior citizens to the polls on Election Day as a courtesy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association is expecting to chauffer up to 300,000 people across the country, in cities such as Miami, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Kansas City, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Hari P. Close, the association’s national president and director of Hari P. Close Funeral Service in Baltimore, said funeral home directors in his city hope to shuffle 21,000 people in Baltimore alone.

The program is targeted at those aged 55 and older, but they will not turn down any ride requests.

The initiative has helped people gain access to the polls in Baltimore for 25 years, and rides peaked during the election seasons of 2008 and 2012.

The organization said the vehicles would be sanitized before and after voters take a ride, adding that masks are required for both the driver and the passengers.

Vehicle capacity will also be limited to those in the same household, the Associated Press reported.

Seniors will also have the benefit of disinfected chairs on behalf of the funeral home, so they do not have to stand in line at the polls on Election Day.