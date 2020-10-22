Fact Check: Donald Trump Says Nancy Pelosi Is Blocking a Stimulus Bill

Claim: “[House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to approve anything because she’d love to have some victory after November 3rd,” President Donald Trump said on Thursday when asked why a stimulus bill has not been passed.

Verdict: True.

Trump has made it clear that he would give his blessing to a stimulus bill that is even larger than what the Democrats have demanded.

Republican negotiators, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have proposed $1.8 trillion in spending as well as a series of smaller bills to fund programs both the GOP and Democrats have agreed to. Pelosi has resisted all attempts to forge a compromise deal in an effort to deny the Trump administration a legislative win prior to the election.

Breitbart reported in early October:

Whatever the exact words and terms exchanged, Pelosi’s message was clear. In fact, it had remained unwavering for months. No deal with the Trump administration — even if it came at an enormous cost to the American economy. The Democrats Pelosi leads have had many reasons to oppose an economic aid deal. First, there was the risk that a deal would actually improve the economic situation of the United States. That in turn could improve the chances of Trump being re-elected. Second, many of the left have developed an ethic of pure resistance to Trump. Break no bread with the Bad Orange Man. Third, the complex coalition of special interests that Democratic electoral succcesses depend upon could not be satisfied without spending over $2 trillion. Picking and choosing which interests would receive funding risks alienating some — not a smart choice in an election year. So Pelosi followed the script that was written for her by the left soon even before the spring deal that lead to the CARES Act. The left was angry with Pelosi for agreeing to the initial round of relief legislation and wanted her to refuse to even negotiate in good faith the Trump administration.

Trump was accurate in this claim.