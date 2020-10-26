As President Donald Trump prepares to hold a rally in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday, his supporters are lining up early waiting for his arrival.

WTAJ interviewed Trump supporter Angel Stowell, who was camping out in line since early this morning waiting for the president’s arrival.

Stowell said she camped out so early so she could ensure that she could have the first spot in line when the doors opened.

She even wrote a song in the president’s honor and hopes to perform it for Trump’s campaign one day.

Those who attend the rally will be undergoing stringent safety protocols to prevent the coronavirus, including temperature checks, mask wearing, and hand sanitizer access.

Trump visited Lititz, Pennsylvania, also on Monday. His trip to Martinsburg would be the second rally in the swing state in the same day.

In 2016, Trump won Blair County, where Martinsburg is located, by a narrow margin of 44,000 votes, the New York Times reported.

The doors opened at 1:30 p.m. and the rally is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m.