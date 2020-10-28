South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had to abruptly leave an event supporting President Donald Trump in Maine Wednesday morning after a man allegedly brandished two weapons during the rally.

Maggie Seidel, a senior policy adviser for Noem, told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader police arrested a man after he brandished two weapons during a Trump rally in Bangor, Maine.

The rally was the first of several planned campaign stops Noem is making Thursday in Maine and neighboring New Hampshire.

South Dakota state troopers who travel with the governor immediately sprung into action to ensure the governor’s safety.

“Two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers, who were serving as the governor’s security detail Wednesday in Maine, encountered a person brandishing a weapon in an area where the governor and others were located,” Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said in a statement.

Neither Noem nor the troopers protecting her were harmed in the incident.

Trump did not attend the rally.

Noem’s east coast appearances come as Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden hold rallies across the country in their final push before the November 3 election.

Noem, who is a surrogate for Trump, has made at least eight out-of-state trips in October to support Trump and other down-ballot Republicans facing reelection.

We were thrilled to have @CLewandowski_, @KristiNoem, and @TommyHicksGOP at the Bangor office today! Team #TheNorthRemembers⚔️ is energized to push POTUS across the finish line in Maine. #LeadRight #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/KgE22Kn8iA — Cody Porter (@CodyPorterME) October 28, 2020

She was spotted with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Tuesday and planned to stop in New Hampshire Wednesday. She stumped in Omaha, Nebraska, Tuesday night for a Trump rally.